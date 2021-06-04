Spartans split doubleheader against Lions

The Salida boys’ baseball team split a double header Thursday with the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions at home, winning the first 12-11 and losing the second 7-4.
“In the first game, we were able to battle back, scoring four runs in he seventh,” coach Lee Lewis said. “In the second game, we didn’t finish what we started. We just didn’t seem to come back after the rain delay, and CSCS did.”
Salida started out the first game strong, scoring two in the first inning and three in the third to take a 5-0 lead at the bottom of the third.
The Lions returned, scoring four runs in the fourth and six in the fifth, while Salida was only able to score two, giving the Lions the 10-7 lead at the bottom of the fifth.
The Spartans scored one more in the sixth, while the Lions scored 1 at the top of the third to hang on to their lead, 11-8.
The Spartan bats got hot at the bottom of the seventh, scoring four runs for the 12-11 win.
Junior Braden Collins lead the Spartans at the plate, going three for four, while sophomore Nate Yeakley went two for three.
Senior Jonah Ellis pitched most of the first game, with junior Cayden Mazza coming in as relief.
Sophomore Nate Yeakley pitched most of the second game with Mazza coming in for relief.
“We had good enough pitching to win, we just didn’t get the execution when we had people in scoring position,” Lewis said. “We didn’t hit like we should have. We had way too many third strikes today. We struck out 19 times out of 54 at bats, and too many of those were third strikes we just watched go by. You’ve got to hit the ball to stay competitive.”
Salida looked good at the beginning of the second game, putting down three runs in the first inning.
The game then had to take a 30 minute break due to lightning.
The Lions were quick to catch up, tieing the game up 3-3 by the end of the second.
Salida got another run in the fourth, but then got stuck there, with a 4-3 lead.
The Lions started to crank out the hits in the fifth inning, scoring four to take the 7-4 lead, which they would hold to through the end of the game.
Yeakley hit three for three with three runs batted in, while Mazza went three for three and senior Zach Yeakley was two for three.
Salida is 5-7 overall and 3-5 in league play.
They will take the field Thursday and Friday for the league tournament.
Lewis said he believed that as things stand right now, Salida will head to Florence for a play-off game against St. Mary’s while Florence will face Ellicott.
Salida hasn’t faced off against St. Mary’s, who are 5-5 overall and 1-3 in league, this season.