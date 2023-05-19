The Lady Spartan tennis team closed their year on a high note, with the No. 2 doubles team of junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao and No. 4 doubles team of senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson, making it through the Colorado High School Athletics and Activities 3A Region 7 tournament May 5-6 to play at the CHSAA state tournament May 12-13.

“In the last three weeks it’s like a switch flipped,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “It’s really like night and day.”