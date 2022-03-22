The Salida High School track and field team racked up multiple top 10 finishes Saturday in Pueblo.
On the boys’ side, freshman Wyatt Farney finished fifth in the 400-meter run with a time of 54.65 seconds. Farney also placed ninth in both the 100 and the 200.
On the girls’ side, senior Seda Condell finished fourth in the triple jump with a distance of 30 feet, 8 inches. She defeated 18 other competitors including many from large schools.
Salida took 10 athletes to the competition, a smaller squad than usual since it was the Saturday before spring break. Coach Josh Oberleas said, “It wasn’t quite as eventful as bigger meets.” Twenty-eight schools participated, and no team placements were tallied.
“It went well,” said head coach Randy Kapushion. “They all did well.” He said it was a good way to go into spring break, and the team is excited to come back after some time off and return to competition.
Freshman Delia Dimino had a strong performance for Salida as well. She finished 28th in the girls’ shot put, defeating more than a dozen competitors with her throw of 22-5. Oberleas said it was a good improvement that set a personal best and beat her previous longest throw by more than 2 feet.
Salida’s next meet will be at 9:30 a.m. April 2 at Salida High School. With spring break out of the way, Salida will likely have a much bigger squad competing.