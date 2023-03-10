Lady Demons’ season ends

Buena Vista High School junior Gwen Feuss navigates around Ellicott senior defender Alyssa Lagasse during the Lady Demons’ state quarterfinal game Thursday in Denver. The Lady Demons lost 45-30.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Buena Vista’s season was ended by Tri-Peaks League foe Ellicott 45-30 Thursday morning in the Great 8 at the CHSAA Girls’ 3A State Basketball Tournament .

Tipping off at 8:45 a.m., No. 16 Buena Vista (16-9) and No. 9 Ellicott (20-5) were two of the five representatives from the Tri-Peaks League competing in the girls’ Great 8 Thursday, along with Vanguard, Colorado Springs Christian School and St. Mary’s. Buena Vista made its first appearance in the state tournament since 2009 after upending No. 1 seed Peyton last weekend.