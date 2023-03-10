Lady Demons’ season ends

Buena Vista’s season was ended by Tri-Peaks League foe Ellicott 45-30 Thursday morning in the Great 8 at the CHSAA Girls’ 3A State Basketball Tournament .
Tipping off at 8:45 a.m., No. 16 Buena Vista (16-9) and No. 9 Ellicott (20-5) were two of the five representatives from the Tri-Peaks League competing in the girls’ Great 8 Thursday, along with Vanguard, Colorado Springs Christian School and St. Mary’s. Buena Vista made its first appearance in the state tournament since 2009 after upending No. 1 seed Peyton last weekend.
“Without a doubt, we’re in the toughest conference in the state,” Buena Vista coach Robert Crowther said. “It’s a very tough league and it really prepares us for playing at this level and in this type of tournament.”
After scoring the opening basket, the Lady Demons fell behind on a 7-0 run by Ellicott early in the game that saw seven foul calls in the first four minutes. Buena Vista’s Ella Coates was tagged with a second foul just three minutes into the game. The Lady Demons kept the score close through the first half.
“I’d definitely say it was officiated close,” Crowther said. “Both teams were very aggressive and the game grew very physical.”
Audrey Johnson drove the lane for a basket to close out the opening quarter scoring with BV trailing 12-9 after the Lady Demons missed a 3-point attempt ahead of the buzzer.
The second quarter was close throughout and tied at 17-all with less than a minute left in the half, but Ellicott scored a layup and free throw for a 20-17 halftime lead.
The second half opened with equally aggressive play and four foul calls in the opening two minutes. Ellicott’s aggressive defense thwarted Buena Vista, causing turnovers on the first four Lady Demon possessions that fueled the Lady Thunderhawks’ transition game and a 10-2 run to open the third quarter at 30-19.
At one point midway through the third quarter, Buena Vista had a pair of field goal attempts and eight turnovers.
Crowther said a combination of things impacted the second half.
“They really picked up the pressure on our guards and we didn’t react very well,” Crowther said. “They did a good job defensively and took control, and the game just got away from us.
“Autumn was in foul trouble but even more was that she had been really sick for two days. We didn’t know if she was going back in. … We gave up way too many second and third shots … We had to have some younger girls in the game, and freshmen just haven’t experienced the pressure at that level. They responded to it, but it was a combination of things that started with their defensive pressure.”
From there, Ellicott’s lead hovered between 7 and 9 points until Clarissa Smith hit a 3-pointer to extend the lead to double digits for good at 37-25 in the closing minute of the third quarter.
Buena Vista trailed 26-19 midway through the third quarter when post player Madeline Litvay went down hard on the court and sat out most of the rest of the quarter.
“She went down and hit pretty hard, and then we had two freshmen on the floor in a state tournament game,” Crowther said.
Litvay led Buena Vista with a double-double 11 points and 12 rebounds and was a key for Buena Vista on the boards. Ellicott averaged more than 18 offensive rebounds per game this year. Buena Vista’s defense held them to 18 for the entire game. It also held their leading scorer from 20 points a game to 8.