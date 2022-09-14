The Lake County Panthers soccer took out the Spartans 8-2 on the Spartans’ home game Tuesday.
“They were a tricky team, with lots of flicks and through-balls,” Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said.
The loss puts Salida at 2-3 overall and Lake County moves up to 4-2.
The Spartans didn’t match the Panthers’ intensity during the first ten minutes of the first half, and the Panthers scored the first goal after 7 minutes, startling the Spartans awake.
After this point, the Spartans picked up their game, owning the field in the minutes 10 through 30, defending well and playing the ball wide, Dobson said.
In the 30th minute the Spartans finally broke through when junior Connor McConathy scored a goal off a quick restart from junior Sean Tseng, leading to a wide open look-on goal, tying the game 1-1 at 7 minutes to half.
The Panthers scored two more cheap goals late into the first half, however, and at halftime Spartan’s spirits were wavering.
The Spartans’ two big mistakes involved late reactions in the mid-field, Dobson said. “When they have the ball, you want to get close enough to them that they have to put their head down.”
The Spartans missed an opportunity to make it 3-2 when junior Abel Greger had a great individual effort that the Panther keeper saved.
This was another emotional hit for the Spartans and the Panthers scored two more quick goals, to which senior Life Richardson responded with a good goal off a corner kick, his second one this year.
Despite this the Spartans gave up three more goals and the game finished at 8-2.
However, the boys shouldn’t feel too responsible for the loss, Dobson said. “I think it’s a coaching issue. In training, coming off the high from Vanguard, I don’t think I helped them prepare for the technical game that Lake County played,” he said.
Lake County has a very creative style of play, as opposed to the Spartans, who are more systematic.
“Lake County never had a team like this,” Dobson said. “It’s the best Leadville team I’ve ever seen.”
Coming away from the game the Spartans have learned from the experience.
“It’s about anticipation—you need to prepare yourself to get the ball, even when it’s far away from you,” Dobson said.
The Spartans’ next game will be against the Cañon City Tigers (0-4), at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Ben Oswald Park, in a non-league game.