Lady Spartans fall short against La Veta

The Salida High School volleyball team lost all three sets in their home match Tuesday against the La Veta Lady Redhawks.
The Redhawks took the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-15. In the third set, the Lady Spartans put up a good fight near the end but still lost 25-20.
“We’re going to have to weather some storms this season,” Spartan coach Kristi Spanier said after the match. “Our energy was OK and we played hard. We need to slow the game down on our side.”
She said the Salida team has a lot of juniors. “This was a much faster level than they’re used to.”
“We got a little frantic with each other,” junior Vanessa Christianson said. “I think we did better than we expected, though our front and back row could work together better.” She said sophomore Caroline Wooddell made the best kill.
“Wooddell did well up at the net,” Spanier said. “(Sophomore) Trinity Bertolino also added a spark that helped the team,” she added.
“The end of the second set was the most exciting – that was the tipping point,” junior Kate Young said. “It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but we’ll do better next time.”
She said she was surprised that for such a small school, the Lady Redhawks played hard.