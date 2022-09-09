Lady Spartans fall short against La Veta

Salida High School senior volleyball player Skylar Margos concentrates on digging the ball Tuesday during the Lady Spartans’ home match against the La Veta Lady Redhawks. LaVeta won all three sets. From left are junior Elise Tanner, Margos and junior Kate Young. 

 

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School volleyball team lost all three sets in their home match Tuesday against the La Veta Lady Redhawks. 

The Redhawks took the first set 25-13 and the second set 25-15. In the third set, the Lady Spartans put up a good fight near the end but still lost 25-20.