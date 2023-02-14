Spartans take Lamar Thunder

Salida High School senior Chase Diesslin hangs onto the basket after a hard dunk during the Spartans’ home game Saturday against the Lamar Thunder. Salida ended on top 62-34, though they expected to do better, coach Adam Christensen said.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

Despite some dips in defense, the Salida High School boys’ basketball team prevailed at home Saturday to win 62-34 against the previously 5-13 Lamar Thunder. It was the 13th game in a winning streak.

“We expected to beat them by more than that,” coach Adam Christensen said.