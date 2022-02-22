Gwen Ramsey leads Lake Panthers to fourth-place finish

Gwen Ramsey, a senior from Salida, led the Lake County Panthers girls’ team with a fourth-place finish in the giant slalom and a 15th-place finish in the slalom at the Alpine Skiing State Championships Thursday and Friday in Winter Park.
Ramsey’s performance at state and throughout the season earned her a spot on the All State team for giant slalom.
“Ramsey put together one of the best seasons that LCHS has seen in alpine skiing in a very long time,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “It’s been a pleasure to watch her grow over the years, and the impact she’s made on the team will be felt for a long time after she goes.”
Salida junior Rowynn Slivka finished 19th in the giant slalom and 30th in the slalom. The duo propelled the Lady Panthers team to a seventh-place finish in the giant slalom and a ninth-place finish in the slalom out of 14 teams.
On the boys’ side, Brady Potts, a junior from Salida, finished 32nd in the giant slalom, which helped the team finish 11th. On the slalom side, all three Lake County boys, including Potts, crashed, which resulted in the team finishing last. The course the boys had to race down featured one of the steepest pitches in Colorado, which made it difficult for the skiers.
“We’ve certainly had our ups and downs,” coach Ben Cairns said. “But as a whole, we are very proud of the work all our athletes put out this season, both in the regular season and at state.”
Salida skiers compete on the Lake County team because no Chaffee County high school has a ski team.