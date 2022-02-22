Gwen Ramsey leads Lake Panthers to fourth-place finish

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Light snow this morning will give way to snow showers this afternoon. High near 35F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 12F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.