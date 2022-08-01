Salida Cyclones win league championship

Salida Cyclones coach Odette Shin hands out awards to her team at the swim meet at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. The Cyclones won the league championship in the first division at the weekend meet.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida Cyclones won the league championship in the first division at a swim meet Friday through Sunday at Salida Hot Springs Aquatic Center. 

The team set four Southeast Colorado Aquatics League (SECAL) records: 