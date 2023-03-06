The Salida High School Lady Spartans Basketball team ended their season with a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Strasburg Lady Indians 42-41 in the first round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A girls basketball championships.
The Lady Spartans came into this game with every intention of winning it, coach Keith Wyatt said. “Our offense was much better tonight. We told the girls ‘we’re gonna shoot tonight,’ and they did that.”
The first quarter was low-scoring, normal for a playoff game, he said, because the teams were figuring each other out. First quarter ended with the Lady Spartans trailing 6-5.
They outscored the Lady Indians in the next quarter and went into halftime 15-12.
In the third quarter, the Lady Spartans gained a 10 point advantage on the Indians, although Strasburg caught up, finishing third quarter 28-24, Salida leading.
It continued to be a close match throughout the fourth, although starter freshman Braeden Johnson was injured with three or four minutes left and taken out.
“With her out it’s tougher,” Wyatt said, “but we held down the fort.” Johnson was the team’s high scorer with 18 points this game.
Salida gave up a few rebounds and free throws but stayed in the lead until, at the last ten seconds, the Lady Indians hit a 3-pointer, bumping them into a one point advantage.
Wyatt called a time out at this point and the team made a plan to drop a full court play.
Salida got a good look, he said, but Strasburg also had good defense and the Spartans could not recover in time.
Throughout the game, the Lady Spartans kept fighting, Wyatt said. “The Lady Indians kept making runs, but we kept hanging in there. We believed we could win.”
Johnson, junior Adyson Hadley and sophomore Trinity Bertolino all made 3-pointers this game, Wyatt noted.
Hadley’s total score was 8 and Bertolino’s 6. Senior Sarah Chick made 5 points, while freshman Kaija Saari had 4.
Wyatt said he is proud of how far his team has come this season. “I think they were so inexperienced coming into it. To get this far and get that close to advancing in the playoffs with an inexperienced team, it’s just fun.”
The girls were upset by this loss, but came away with the understanding that they put Salida girls’ basketball back on the map this season, he said, and are proud of their accomplishments.
“It’s been a really, really fun year to coach them,” Wyatt said.