The Salida High School Lady Spartans Basketball team ended their season with a heartbreaking playoff loss to the Strasburg Lady Indians 42-41 in the first round of the Colorado High School Activities Association 3A girls basketball championships.

The Lady Spartans came into this game with every intention of winning it, coach Keith Wyatt said. “Our offense was much better tonight. We told the girls ‘we’re gonna shoot tonight,’ and they did that.”