The Salida High School boys’ basketball team lost to the Colorado Springs Christian School Lions 46-42 Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
It was a low-scoring but close affair early. The Spartans went into halftime trailing by a single point. The third quarter proved to be the difference maker as Salida was outscored 15-6. CSCS made seven 3-pointers against the Spartans, a season high for the Lions.
Salida battled back from a 12-point deficit early in the fourth quarter to bring the game within 1 point late in the fourth quarter, but the Spartans were unable to capitalize on the opportunity and lost their fourth game of the season to drop to 7-4 overall and 4-2 in Tri-Peaks League games.
The Spartans were tied with the Lions for second place in the league going into the game, and with the loss they dropped to fourth.
“It’s disappointing,” said coach Adam Christensen. “We didn’t play very well offensively.” The 42 points scored by the Spartans was their second lowest total this season.
Turnovers played a role in the defeat. Christensen said the team turned the ball over twice as much as usual.
A poor shooting percentage from the field and free-throw line also played a factor. “It was all about us not scoring the ball,” said Christensen. “We missed a lot of makable shots.”
Senior Aaron Morgan and junior Nate Yeakley were back in action for the Spartans after missing two games to COVID. “You could tell they were both exhausted,” Christensen said. “They were giving it everything they had.” Morgan hit a huge 3-pointer in the final minutes of the fourth quarter that helped bring Salida within a point of CSCS.
With the loss, Christensen said, “Now we have to win out just to hope to be third” in the league.
Salida’s next game is Friday night at home against the Woodland Park Panthers. It should be another close match; Woodland Park is one game behind Salida in the standings. Varsity tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.