While the Salida High School Lady Spartans spent a lot of time around the Buena Vista goal and put up plenty of shots, they were able to sink only two, but that was enough to beat the Lady Demons 2-0 Thursday in a home soccer match.
Senior Toby Lawson scored the first goal for Salida at 9:57 left in the first half.
“This was probably Toby’s best game of the season,” coach Todd Bright said. “She really took control of the game. She controlled the midfield the whole game. She was definitely our player of the game.”
Sophomore Julz Anch, who had already put several shots on goal, sank the second goal for Salida at 30:58 in the second half.
“We had fun today,” Bright said. “There were a ton of people in the stands, which was great. It really makes the girls play better. And BV played strong today – they didn’t back down.”
Bright said the team is still struggling with illness and minor injuries, but they are where they should be as they get ready for the playoffs.
He said freshman goalkeeper Kendall Shaffer played with more confidence Thursday, and freshman Megan Devenport really stepped up.
“She did a good job,” Bright said. “She’s still learning, but she showed solid decisions and good aggression, and she listens. She’ll be a big part of the team down the road.”
The win puts Salida at 9-4 overall and 3-2 in third place in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.
Buena Vista is now 9-4 overall and 2-1 in the 2A Tri-Peaks League.
Bright said the Salida team is currently ranked 22nd in the state 3A division, and he hopes Thursday’s win and a win Saturday will bump them into the top 20.
The Lady Spartans will play James Irwin at home at 11 a.m. Saturday, with junior varsity to follow.
James Irwin is 3-9 overall and 2-3 in the 3A Tri-Peaks League.