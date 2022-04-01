The Salida High School Lady Spartans tennis team faced off against the Lady Coursers of The Vanguard School Thursday in Colorado Springs but lost 4-3 in a tight match.
“It was an exciting match, for sure,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “It was a good experience for all of the new girls, to see how tense a match can get. It came right down to the last match. I’m very proud of how everyone played.”
Bechtel said they were missing two of their varsity players, and the lineup was still fluid, as the team has been working to find the best doubles combinations.
Senior Maddie Anderson, the No. 1 singles player, faced a tough opponent, losing 0-6, 2-6.
“Maddie played her last year, and she is a very strong player,” Bechtel said.
Junior Daisha Thompson, No. 2 singles player, beat her opponent 6-3, 6-4.
“Daisha played awesome,” Bechtel said. “She just picked her opponent apart.”
At No. 3 singles, senior Brooke Bright, who played on the No. 3 doubles team last year, lost 4-6, 2-6.
“Brooke faced off against a solid opponent,” Bechtel said. “This was her first real test as a singles player.”
The Lady Spartans’ No. 1 doubles team, seniors Vivian Volkmann and Lydia Tonnesen, started off a little shaky but ended up finishing strong, losing their first set 1-6, winning their second 7-5 and winning the tiebreaker 10-3.
“This was the highlight of our match,” Bechtel said. “They kind of blew it in the first but came back strong and rolled over their opponent. I told them that this was our most important match tonight.”
The No. 2 doubles team, senior Maya Hughes and junior Skyler Margos, won in two sets, 7-5, 6-3.
“Maya and Skyler are new to tennis, but they are just so athletic, they are picking it up very quickly,” Bechtel said.
Junior Lane Baker and freshman Caroline Wooddell, at No. 3 doubles, lost in a close match, 4-6, 3-6.
“This was their first varsity experience, and they are still learning,” Bechtel said.
The No. 4 doubles match was almost the opposite of the No. 1 doubles match, with junior Elle Kriebel and sophomore Grace McFarland winning their first set 6-4, but then stumbling on their second set 3-6 and losing the tiebreaker 3-10.
“Both teams had surrounded the courts, cheering them on,” Bechtel said. “It was a great ending, but a tough loss.”
The team was scheduled to host the Fountain Valley Lady Danes at 3 p.m. Thursday, but that has been moved up to Wednesday.