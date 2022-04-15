The Salida High School girls’ soccer team won 2-0 against the Atlas Preparatory School Lady Gryphons Tuesday in Colorado Springs.
Coach Todd Bright said, “It was a good win.”
The Lady Spartans scored their first goal in the 19th minute. Sophomore Eva Capozza won the ball and crossed it to junior Elise Bosanko, who scored.
Salida kept the first half scoreless, although Bright thought improvements could be made: “We weren’t going after the ball very well.”
He said the Lady Spartans made some adjustments at halftime that worked to their advantage. “We were able to shut down their best players,” he said. “I was really proud of the second-half defense.”
With eight minutes left in the game, sophomore Juliana Anch attempted a long shot that deflected off the crossbar back into the field of play. Hayden Bevington, a sophomore, was in the perfect position and scored the ball to take a 2-0 lead. Bright said, “That really sealed the deal.”
With the victory, Salida’s record is 4-2 overall and 1-0 in league play. Atlas Preparatory dropped to 4-3 overall and 0-1 in league play. “We controlled the game,” said Bright. “We’re gonna have to play a lot more like that.”
Sophomore Kaia Wright was named player of the game for the Lady Spartans. “I thought she had a really good game,” said Bright. “She was doing a lot of running.” He said she gave it everything, despite having been ill recently.