Ski finals canceled at Snowbird by Lijah Sampson Mail Staff Writer Mar 17, 2023 Five freeride athletes from Team Monarch competed in the Snowbird National Junior 3 meet March 2-6 in Utah. Due to heavy snow, finals were canceled and the team did not make it to the awards ceremony.ResultsAges 12-14 Snowboard Male 4th place: Ben Morton5th place: Noah DormanAges 12-14 Ski Female6th place: Abby Nelson14th place: Sydney JacksonAges 15-18 Snowboard Female5th place: Lindsay Ford