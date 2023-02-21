by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
Amid steep competition from all over the Rocky Mountains, four snowboarders and two skiers from Team Monarch competed in Nationals Feb. 7-10 at Copper Mountain.
Ben Morton, Noah Dorman, Abby Nelson, Nora Kamholz, Lindsay Ford and Ison White competed.
The team spent a week at Copper Mountain for both Regionals and Nationals. The first day was for 12- to 14-year-olds, and the second day was for the 15- to 18-year-old athletes. Feb. 9 runs were moved due to weather and the athletes did their final runs on Feb. 10.
Of the 12-14 male snowboarders, Morton of Falcon placed fourth and Dorman of Salida fifth. Salidan White placed fifth among 15-18 male snowboarders. Ford of Colorado Springs placed second of the 15-18 female snowboarders. Of female 12-14 skiers, Abby Nelson of Salida finished fifth.
“We did really well and made quite a few podiums,” ski coach Kyle Blakely said. The team received comments from other coaches and parents alike, he said, one of them referring to them as “the little mountain with the big heart.”
“Whenever they put down a run when they surprise themselves or us as coaches it’s always amazing to see,” snowboard coach Derek Scott said. The team ran double black terrain and skied nicely with excellent fluidity and technique, Blakely said.
The Copper Mountain Regional Meet was held in the Copper Bowl on Feb. 11 with Team Monarch athletes Emery Kelley, Nora Kamholz, Ruby Riecken, Kian Ward, Lindsay Ford and Ison White competing.
For his first ever freeride competition, Ward of Salida placed third in the 12-14 male snowboarders group. White placed eighth in the 15-18 male snowboarding group.
Ford placed fifth in the 15-18 female snowboarders. Among the 15-18 female skiers, Kamholz of Westcliffe placed ninth, and Riecken of Pueblo was 12th.