Quinn Smith to run for Elon University in North Carolina

Senior Quinn Smith of the Salida High School cross-country team signs her letter of intent for Elon University Wednesday. “I like how it pushes me and has taught me to push through pain and work harder,” she said of the sport. Supporting her, from left, are coach Kenny Wilcox, her mom Jen Orr, dad Bill Smith and boyfriend, senior Aiden Hadley.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The sky is the limit for senior Quinn Smith of the Salida High School cross-country team, coach Kenny Wilcox said. Smith signed her letter of intentWednesday to run for Elon University in North Carolina.

Smith has been running since seventh grade, following in the footsteps of older brother Wiley Smith. Her freshman year, she wasn’t trying too much, she said, but her dedication kicked in during her junior and senior years; with her changed attitude and newfound focus, plus putting in summer training, her best time decreased by more than three minutes. “I wanted to be better and improve myself, and I knew that was the way,” Smith said.