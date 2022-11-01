Ark Valley High Rollers host Martians vs. Mermaids bout

Roller-skating Martians blasted the opposing Mermaid team, beating them 144-98 in the Ark Valley High Rollers’ annual Halloween roller derby bout Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
More than 40 skaters from all over the state were split into two teams, half experienced and half beginners and developing skaters who needed a safe space to try the sport.
The Martians and Mermaids competed in two bouts. The first was for newer skaters while the second was for the pros. In between the bouts, there was a roller derby for children.
In the first bout, the Mermaids mostly kept the lead, drowning the Martians at 65-49. In the second bout, the Martians started playing more offense, allowing their jammers to get through more.
“It was neck and neck the whole time,” organizer Jessica Shook said. Many skaters in the event regularly play on the same teams as each other, she said, so there was friendly competition.
All skaters made their own costumes. Shook said her favorite costume was that of Madi “Feral Magic 8 Ball” Thomas, who was a green Martian with a giant brain. “She engineered her costume to be an awesome jammer. It’s fun to see how people’s creativity comes out with costume planning,” Shook said.
Thomas said her favorite part of the event was feeling like a goblin while skating. “The whole time I felt like a weirdo, creeping through and trying to pass.”
Half of the participants came from other roller skating leagues. “I liked how many skaters showed up from other areas, Alex “Hex Ray” Carvell, said. “It’s a community of people who come together to play this amazing sport, but more importantly to support each other and be themselves in a raw, badass way.”