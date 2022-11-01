Ark Valley High Rollers host Martians vs. Mermaids bout

Photo by Lijah Sampson

From left, Martian jammer Madi “Feral Magic 8 Ball” Thomas shoulders past Mermaid Alex “Hex Ray” Carvell while Mermaid Stephanie “Ruby Razor” Rowe comes to aid in blocking. All three are from Salida. In the Ark Valley’s High Rollers’ annual Halloween roller derby bout Sunday, the Martians beat the Mermaids 144-98.

 

Roller-skating Martians blasted the opposing Mermaid team, beating them 144-98 in the Ark Valley High Rollers’ annual Halloween roller derby bout Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds. 

More than 40 skaters from all over the state were split into two teams, half experienced and half beginners and developing skaters who needed a safe space to try the sport.