The Salida High School girls basketball team finished its regular season by beating Banning Lewis Preparatory Academy Friday, 57-8.
The Lady Spartans jumped out to a 16-0 lead in the first and went into halftime leading 33-5. Salida head coach Lee Lewis said he took the press off in the second half, but the Lady Spartans still only gave up 3 points after the break.
“That’s a game that we should have won,” Lewis said. “It’s a new school and they’re in a building process.”
Sarah Chick had a double-double to lead Salida. She scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds while also blocking three shots.
Chick led the Tri Peaks League with 37 blocks this season and finished third in rebounds with 104.
“Sarah had a pretty good night and she had a really good season,” Lewis said.
Toby Lawson scored 12 points and snagged eight rebounds against Banning Lewis.
Rachel Pelino scored 10, had six rebounds and four steals.
Emma Wilkins added 9 points.
“It was a well-balanced game,” Lewis said. “It was one of those games everyone got to contribute. There wasn’t much pressure so they could go out and enjoy (playing).”
With the win, Salida concluded its regular season with a 7-6 overall record and 6-6 3A Tri Peaks League record, finishing sixth out of the 13 league teams a year after going 0-10 in the league.
After Friday’s loss, Banning Lewis beat James Irwin Saturday for its first ever league win and finished its season 2-11, 1-10.
Salida was also tied for No. 28 in the ratings percentage index as of Sunday, meaning the Lady Spartans will likely miss the 24-team state playoffs this season.
“The kids really improved,” Lewis said. “From where they started in November and where they finished in March, it was a 180-degree turn. I’m excited to move up again next year. We’ll miss our seniors, but we sent them out on a winning note and achieved what we wanted to achieve.”
The team’s three seniors include Pelino, Raley Patch and Jayda Winkler.
Beating Buena Vista last week, 33-17, was also one of team’s highlights this year.
“It’s always good to beat your Chaffee County rival,” Lewis said. “We needed that to get to 6-6 and it was important to for us to keep our momentum rolling.”