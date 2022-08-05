Marvin Sandoval and his trusty burro named Buttercup have spent the last five years taking it to the competition on the World Championship Pack Burro Race circuit.
The dynamic duo continued that trend in dominating fashion Sunday by covering 28 grueling miles round-trip up Mosquito Pass and back in five hours, 43 minutes, 13 seconds.
With that effort, Sandoval and Buttercup notched their third victory in four years at the Fairplay event and have firmly established themselves as one of the most dominant teams to ever participate in the 73-year history of the race.
Following previous victories at the Fairplay race in 2019 and 2020, Sandoval had to scramble down the stretch with competitors close behind because of Buttercup’s reluctance to leave the pack. But this year, Buttercup agreed to a faster pace and never looked back for her burro buddies after taking the lead well before the halfway mark in the race.
“We were on one of the big climbs and pulled away from Tracy and Mary Margaret,” Sandoval said. “Once we were in the lead, Buttercup let me break away and it was just good steady running all the way in from there.”
As burros often do, Buttercup slowed down considerably during the final stretch amid thunderous applause from crowds lining both sides of the street. But with a comfortable 30-minute lead over the second-place competitors, Sandoval remained calm and even allowed Buttercup to visit briefly with adoring spectators on both sides of Front Street en route to the official finish line.
Rather than the typical mad scramble across the finish line, Sandoval and Buttercup walked at a leisurely pace over the final 15-20 yards of the course.
“For some reason, she (Buttercup) let me break away from the field today,” Sandoval said with a smile. “Sometimes she does, and sometimes she doesn’t.”
Whether by a little or a lot, Sandoval and Buttercup have been racking up the victories again this year on the pack burro racing scene.
“We have won all of our races this year except one, and we took second place in that one,” Sandoval said.
Remarkably, neither Sandoval nor his burro showed any visible signs of fatigue as admirers and fans swarmed in to offer their congratulations, take photos and pet Buttercup.
Sandoval, a resident of Leadville, said he planned to compete in the final leg of the World Championship Triple Crown later this month in Buena Vista.
Salidan Tracy Loughlin and burro Mary Margaret took second place with a time of 6:19:36. Kirt Courcamp of Pine and his burro Black Jack rounded out the top three with a time of 7:59:07.
Short course (15 miles)
While Sandoval and Buttercup stole the show on the long course, the short course winners and contenders provided chills, thrills and excitement for onlookers as they scurried down Front Street side by side in a race that was hotly contested until the very end.
Friends and family members of Hal Walter, a resident of Westcliffe, were understandably thrilled to see him and his burro in the lead down the Front Street stretch.
That lead, however, shrank and eventually vanished less than 50 yards from the finish line when RJ Fogal – also of Westcliffe – and his burro Ozzy slipped around Walter’s right side and stormed in front for a dramatic victory in a time of 2:21:44.
Walter finished with a time of 2:21:45, while Joseph Polonsky and burro Jake rolled in just 10 seconds later.
“We were running first or second for quite a while, but fell to fifth place about 10 miles in,” Fogal said. “We were probably 400 yards or so behind the leaders at that time.”
When asked if he was skeptical that he could make up the deficit at that point in the race, Fogal answered without hesitation.
“Yes. One hundred percent. Very skeptical,” Fogal said between deep breaths. But Ozzy wanted to win and so did I, so we started making up ground.”
Fogal, 33, has competed five times in the short course race and his previous best finish was 13th place.
“I have never won a race and neither has Ozzy,” Fogal said. “Ozzy was a wild burro two years ago, and we rescued him and have been training at Peaceful Ass Ranch in Westcliffe.”