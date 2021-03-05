After a rocky start in the first quarter, the Salida Spartans took control of the basketball court against the Buena Vista Demons, beating them on the road 62-45.
“We had a slow start, but all around, once we got past the first quarter, we played some good basketball,” coach Donnie Kaess said. “By the middle of the second quarter, we went on a big run, and that ended up being the difference in the game.”
Kaess said the team seemed to lack energy at the beginning of the game, and fell 0-8 at the beginning of the game, but once they hit their stride, they took off.
Senior Jonah Ellis and junior Aaron Morgan, both point guards, got into foul trouble early and had to sit out more then normal, Kaess said.
Senior Elijah Roberts and junior Damon Redfeather stepped up for Ellis and Morgan.
“Roberts played some great defense for us,” Kaess said. “He doesn’t score a lot of points, but he’s flying all over the court and is a solid defensive player.”
Kaess said senior Myles Godina was their lead scorer for the night.
“Miles played really well on the inside,” Kaess said. “They had trouble stopping him.”
Kaess said the junior varsity team won and the C team didn’t play, as Buena Vista doesn’t have a C team.
The win puts Salida at 9-3 for the season and in third place at 8-3 in the Tri-Peaks league.
The Demons are now 6-3 for the season, 5-3 in league play, fifth in the Tri-Peaks.
The Spartans will play their last regular season, and home game at 8 p.m. today against Banning Lewis Academy (5-8).
“They are an interesting team,” Kaess said. “We haven’t played them before, and they seem to do well hanging in with strong teams. But this is a game we have to win if we want to get into the playoffs.”
Salida has been broadcasting their home games over both YouTube and the NFHS network online.