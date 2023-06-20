The Colorado High School Activities Association announced several Lady Spartan athletes in spring sports received All-State recognition, including first team honors for sophomore Kyndra Johnson in girls’ golf and junior Eva Capozza in soccer.
Junior Kaia Wright was named to the All-State second team in soccer, and juniors Hayden Bevington and Lucia Zettler earned All-State honorable mention in soccer.
Johnson took third place in the CHSAA 3A state golf tournament and won the regional tournament.
“I’m super proud of all of them,” soccer coach Heidi Slaymaker said. “Eva and Hayden were both captains and were both true leaders.” Capozza was the team’s glue, she said, and had a hand in almost every goal the team scored.
Bevington tied with junior Julz Anch for having made the most goals, 13, on the team this season. Bevington changed positions from playing midfield last year to being a forward striker this year. “She caused all sorts of problems for their defenders,” Slaymaker said.
Zettler played center back for the team and really controlled the back line this year, Slaymaker said. “She made sure our defensive line stayed connected and kept everyone organized.”