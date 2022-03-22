The Salida High School baseball team started the season with two wins and a loss during the weekend.
The Spartans lost their first game against Delta 11-0 Friday on the road. Following the loss, they traveled to Olathe High School Saturday, when they defeated Olathe 25-2 and Cedaredge 12-10.
Against Delta, Salida was stifled by a dominant performance from Delta senior Isaac Chavez, who racked up a double-digit strikeout count against the Spartans. The Spartans’ only hit of the game came from junior Cayden Mazza.
Mazza started the game on the mound for the Spartans and lasted only 22/3 innings against the Panthers before being moved to the outfield. Mazza was charged with 11 runs allowed, only one of which was earned, after the Spartans were plagued by a series of errors that allowed Delta to score 10 runs in the third frame and end the game early due to the mercy rule.
Salida bounced back in a big way against Olathe Saturday. The Spartans plated 25 runs against the Pirates, their best offensive performance in more than a decade. They scored in all four innings of the game, including eight runs in the second and 11 in the fourth. The Pirates could only muster two runs of their own, and the game ended early due to another mercy rule, this time in the Spartans’ favor.
The Spartans kept their momentum going against Cedaredge Saturday afternoon. They started with a seven-run first inning, but Cedaredge battled back to score and keep the game close. Salida scored two more runs to make it 9-4 heading into the fourth inning, but then the Bruins plated five to tie the game.
A scoreless fifth gave way to a tumultuous sixth where Salida scored three unearned runs off Bruins freshman Tel Gyer. Cedaredge scored again in the bottom of the sixth, but the Spartans were able to close the door and end their opening weekend with a 2-1 record.
Salida gets a lengthy break before continuing the season against Meeker on April 1. The Spartans will take on the Cowboys at 11 a.m. at home.