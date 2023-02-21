Team Monarch’s freeride skiing team returned from their Crested Butte Regional Meet over the weekend with seven podium placers, including Abby Nelson of Salida, who took first among ages 12-14 female skiers.

The U12 event took place Friday on the Hawk’s Nest double black diamond extreme bowl. From Team Monarch, Salidan Lucia Downing, 11, ran it as her first ever freeride big mountain event and placed fifth.