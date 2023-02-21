Team Monarch’s freeride skiing team returned from their Crested Butte Regional Meet over the weekend with seven podium placers, including Abby Nelson of Salida, who took first among ages 12-14 female skiers.
The U12 event took place Friday on the Hawk’s Nest double black diamond extreme bowl. From Team Monarch, Salidan Lucia Downing, 11, ran it as her first ever freeride big mountain event and placed fifth.
Athletes ages 12-18 competed on Saturday and Sunday in the Spellbound Bowl on Crested Butte’s extreme double black terrain.
“We again came off a really hot week at Copper and just came into Crested Butte and did the same,” ski coach Kyle Blakely said. “Our skiers are on fire.
“I’m looking forward to seeing these kids tear up their home mountain. The kids are happy and skiing and having fun, and it’s resulting in them ending up on the podiums.”
Team Monarch will ski Thursday at home on Monarch Mountain.