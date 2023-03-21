Coach encourages culture of hard work

New Salida High School girls’ soccer coach Heidi Slaymaker said she hopes to build a culture of hard work among the players this year.
Slaymaker came in following Todd Bright, who was the head coach for 26 years. She was an assistant coach at SHS for seven years, and following a four-year break, she said she ultimately wanted to see what being a head coach would be like.
Slaymaker has coached every level from 5-year-olds to 23-year-olds and taught at Division I NCAA schools.
Originally from Vancouver, British Columbia, Slaymaker has been playing soccer since she was 5 years old. She played soccer in both high school and at the University of British Columbia, and the latter team won a national championship and was runner-up twice.
During her time as a student athlete, she said she learned perseverance and camaraderie, which is what she is hoping her team can get out of the sport. In a team, Slaymaker said she values the quality of working together and relying on each other.
Junior team captain Hayden Bevington said of Slaymaker and assistant coach Will Lind, “They’re both here to help us improve and demand it of us, but they make sure we’re having fun.”
The team has been dealing with a lot of injuries early on, so Slaymaker said they are currently taking it game by game to see where things fall and trying to help the girls improve their technical ability and understand the game, as there are many newer players.
The team is eager to learn and improve from last year, she said, and has developed a great offense. “So far they’ve taken what I’ve given them and gone with it. If they continue to believe, the team can continue to improve.”