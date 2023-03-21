Coach encourages culture of hard work

Slaymaker

New Salida High School girls’ soccer coach Heidi Slaymaker said she hopes to build a culture of hard work among the players this year.

Slaymaker came in following Todd Bright, who was the head coach for 26 years. She was an assistant coach at SHS for seven years, and following a four-year break, she said she ultimately wanted to see what being a head coach would be like.