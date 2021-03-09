Johnson qualifies for state in ‘brutal bracket’

Salida’s Drew Johnson qualified for this week’s state wrestling championship after winning a wrestleback at the 3A Region 4 championships Saturday at James Irwin.
Johnson entered the tournament with a 17-0 record and No. 5 ranking in the state. Three wrestlers from his bracket, however, were ranked ahead of him and every wrestler except him was also a senior. Johnson is a sophomore.
“That’s the bracket everybody was watching,” said Salida head coach Steve Myers. “All of the guys he beat were seniors and had been there before. It was a brutal bracket.”
Johnson pinned Florence’s Jacob Thornton in 1 minute, 38 seconds to start the tournament.
In the semis, Johnson faced the No. 1 seed and two-time state placer, Tanner Baumgartner of Weld Central and ended up losing, 5-3.
“That was a very, very tough match,” Myers said.
Johnson scored a late reversal and put Baumgartner on his back, but the whistle blew a second before Johnson scored any back points.
“Drew caught him at the end, he just ran out of time,” Myers said.
Johnson then pinned Lamar’s Ross Gruenlow in 47 seconds to reach the third-place match.
Johnson then had to beat Valley’s Jeff Gore and hope Baumgartner would beat the Classical Academy’s Brendan Carroll so he could get a wrestleback for true-second and a spot in the state tournament.
Against Gore, Johnson quickly fell behind 5-0.
“I think Drew was a little tight and made some mistakes since he knew he had to win it,” Myers said.
Johnson rallied back and put Gore on his back and then the coach said they flip flopped back and forth the rest of the match. Johnson, however, emerged with a 14-13 victory.
“It was crazy all the way down to the end,” Myers said.
Baumgartner, meanwhile, won the championship so Johnson got a wrestleback against Carroll with a spot at state on the line. Carrol placed fifth in the state last year at 170 pounds.
Myers called the wrestleback against Carroll a “barn burner”
Johnson took an 8-3 lead, but later got reversed and almost put on his back. Johnson, however, didn’t give up any back points and the match ended with the two in a scramble. Johnson won the wrestleback, 10-5, for the true-second and final state qualifying spot.
Three other Spartans also competed in the regional championships. Senior Colin King went 1-2 at 126 pounds while freshmen Dylan Blades (113) and Jace Young (106) both went 0-2.
“The other guys, from the week before to this week, I was very impressed with how they came out to wrestle,” Myers said. “They didn’t go out there to lay down; they wrestled hard.”
King, who qualified for state last year with Johnson, also had a tough bracket, Myers said, and ended up losing to the Sierra and Valley wrestlers who placed second and third in the tournament, respectively. King also pinned the Classical Academy’s Aaron Johnson before losing his final match in a Spartan singlet by a decision.
“Afterwards he said to me, ‘I’m happy with what I did’,” Myers said “That’s where I want the guys to be.”
King finishes with an 11-10 overall record. Blades went 8-11 and Young finished 10-11. Johnson, meanwhile, will take a 20-1 record into Friday’s state tournament in Pueblo.
“They all stepped up at the end, but this is tougher than its ever been for those guys (to qualify for state),” Myers said.