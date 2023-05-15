Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 66F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low around 45F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.