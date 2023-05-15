This winter was harsh on the Hollydot Golf Course, but that didn’t stop the Lady Spartans golf team from coming out on top in the Rye Invitational Friday.
As a team they carded 259, and sophomore Kyndra Johnson landed first place with a 75.
The Lady Spartans, amongst 54 total players, beat several 4A schools from Pueblo on a par 70 course.
“The conditions were extremely rough,” coach Russ Johnson said. The greens and rough areas were okay, he said, but the fairways were bare with winterkill.
Kyndra Johnson hit the ball well and navigated the tough course, coach Johnson said. “It’s nice to have that anchor on the team going into regionals. If she can tighten up her short game a little bit we should at least be able to have two if not three players in the top five at regionals.”
Sophomore Kaelin Martellaro carded an 89 to take sixth, Junior Elise Tanner took 19th with a score of 95 and Junior Adyson Hadley placed 28th, knocking in a 108.
Part of the team will play in Gunnison Monday, and on Tuesday some of the team will play in Aspen while the Gunnison crew will travel to Monte Vista.
The state tournament will be held at the Aspen Golf Club, so this is a good opportunity for the girls to get a feel for the course, Johnson said.