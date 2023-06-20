The Wilcox family continued their domination of the FIBArk Triple Crown competition, with Zeke Wilcox, who will be a Salida High School junior in the fall, taking the top spot with a combined time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, 29 seconds. His older brother Elijah won the competition last year with a time of 1:29:37.
Micah Ling of Salida, won the women’s division with a time of 2:08:53.
Ling, who moved to the area three years ago, said this was the first year she decided to go for the Triple Crown. “It was super fun, a great course,” she said.
Winners are judged on the combined times of Thursday’s Tenderfoot Hill Climb, Saturday’s 10K Road Race and Sunday’s 10K Trail Race.
Zeke Wilcox took second place in both the hill climb and the road race, behind former Salida High School student and current Fort Lewis College runner Bean Minor, who decided not to compete in the 10K Trail Run.
Kenny Wilcox, Zeke’s father and the coach of the Salida High School cross-country team, who finished second in the competition with a time of 1:34:02, said Minor decided not to race because he was competing in the San Juan Solstice 50-Mile Run on Saturday in Lake City.
Zeke said he wished Minor had been able to compete Sunday to see how things might work out.
Aaron Blondeau of Salida finished third for the men with a 1:38:41.
Sarah Robinette of Fort Collins finished second in the women’s division with a 2:09:03, while Sara White of Poncha Springs took third with a time of 2:20:09.
Katie Thiers of Seattle, Washington, traveled the furthest for the race while Lowell Googins of Florence, 74, was the oldest competitor. Zeke Wilcox was the youngest Triple Crown competitor.