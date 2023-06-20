Zeke Wilcox wins Triple Crown

Zeke Wilcox, left, and Micah Ling are the winners of the 2023 FIBArk Festival Triple Crown Challenge. Zeke’s older brother Elijah won for the men last year, and this is Ling’s first time competing for the title.

 Photo by Brian McCabe

The Wilcox family continued their domination of the FIBArk Triple Crown competition, with Zeke Wilcox, who will be a Salida High School junior in the fall, taking the top spot with a combined time of 1 hour, 31 minutes, 29 seconds. His older brother Elijah won the competition last year with a time of 1:29:37.

Micah Ling of Salida, won the women’s division with a time of 2:08:53. 