Edgington attempts 2-point basket

Junior Daniel Edgington goes for a 2-point basket in the first quarter of the Spartans’ home game against the Rye Thunderbolts. The Spartans won 53-23.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School boys basketball team defeated the Rye Thunderbolts at their home game Tuesday, winning 53-23.

 Senior Tristan Jackson brought the Spartans into the game early by making a 3-pointer, followed by another 2 points made by senior Chase Diesslin.