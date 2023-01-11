The Salida High School boys basketball team defeated the Rye Thunderbolts at their home game Tuesday, winning 53-23.
Senior Tristan Jackson brought the Spartans into the game early by making a 3-pointer, followed by another 2 points made by senior Chase Diesslin.
With another goal by Jackson, Salida led by 7 within the first minute and a half.
The Spartans continued scoring, while Rye delayed entering the game half way into the quarter, scoring only twice before entering the second quarter, 22-4.
Rye came out thirsty for blood in the second, scoring from outside the 3-point line after a minute of play.
The Thunderbolts played offensively for a minute or so, trying, without success, to find a chip in Salida’s defense.
Salida broke Rye’s attempt to gain momentum, regaining the ball as Jackson scored a layup, 24-7.
The Spartans progressed steadily with Jackson, Diesslin and senior Aiden Hadley, scoring a total of 14 points in the second quarter, 36-10.
Following the half and only 25 seconds into the third quarter, Jackson scored two points, which was answered by Rye nearly a minute later.
With the score at 38-12, Salida went on a 12-point scoring streak with Diesslin, Jackson, sophomore Kason Westphal, and junior Tony Ortiz contributing 2-pointers.
Rye scored, which Diesslin countered with a couple of layups, and the quarter ended 50-16.
The first three minutes of the last quarter saw some back and forth with Salida making a free throw off a foul and a 2-pointer. Rye finally got a basket at 2:16, scoring a couple more times before the clock ran out. The Spartans won 53-23.
The top scorer was Jackson who made a total of 16 points. Diesslin made 10 points.
“We need to keep up the good work and have the energy for the back to back games,” Hadley said after the game, referring to their upcoming matches. “I thought it was just a fun game. It shows how good of a team we are.”
Going into this game, Rye’s record this season was 6-1, ranking 12th in the 3A division.
“We all played as a team, and were able to execute on defense,” junior Ben Clayton said.
The team ran half court offense sets well, and did a good job getting a lot of deflections on the defensive end, head coach Adam Christensen said. His favorite part, he said, was the first quarter, with the strong start and how well the team did defensively.
Salida’s record is 6-1, ranking second in 3A division according to MaxPreps.
The Spartans next play against the Peyton Panthers at home Thursday, a team they haven’t played in 12 years, due to Peyton previously being 2A, Christensen said. He feels that Peyton’s strengths are similar to Rye and is confident the team can do well against them.