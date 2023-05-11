Ark-Valley Humane Society will host the sixth annual Tails on the Trail 5K Race for the animals at 11 a.m. May 20 in Salida.
The dog-friendly walk/run will benefit both Ark-Valley Humane Society and the Salida Dog Club.
“Tails on the Trail is a great way for our community to come together while supporting the lifesaving work of Ark-Valley Humane Society and the great community efforts of the Salida Dog Club,” AVHS Executive Director Amber van Leuken said in a press release.
This year the course has been moved to Tenderfoot Mountain, and an after-party will take place at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
Preregistration for Tails on the Trail is open through May 17 at https://www.ark-valley.org/events/tott/. Early bird registration fees are $40 for adults, $30 for youth and free for children 5 and younger.
After-party-only tickets are also available for purchase for the early bird price of $25.
Those interested in participating can also sign up on race day between 10 and 10:45 a.m. at the north F Street parking lot. Prices go up $10 for all registrations on race day.
The race will begin on Hillside Drive, across the railroad tracks from the F Street bridge. Runners/walkers will follow an out-and-back course on Hillside Drive/CR 177/CR 176 with the turnaround at the parking lot/kiosk by the Frontside/Lil Rattler trailhead and the finish line at the SteamPlant.
Post-race brunch will be provided by Kalamatapit Catering. Live music and fundraising games will be at the SteamPlant after-party.