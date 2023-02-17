The Salida High School Lady Spartan swim team placed 14th at the Colorado High School Activities Association State 3A Swimming and Diving Championships Friday and Saturday in Thornton.
Coach Wendy Gorie said it was an amazing battle.
Senior Ember Hill’s 100 breaststroke was a personal record at 1 minute, 9.22 seconds, and she took 0.5 second off the school record.
Eight Salidans competed among 39 teams. Evergreen High School won the state championship.
The top 20 teams during Friday’s preliminaries advanced to Saturday’s finals.
Hill and sophomore Cece Lengerich advanced to the finals in both their individual and relay events.
Sophomore Shae Merchant advanced in one individual event and two relays, and junior Tayla Young advanced in one individual, a lifetime best.
Senior Paige Mishmash and sophomore Kasey Glaser both advanced in one relay event. All the girls on the relay teams swam lifetime-best splits.
This was a tough year for the team with members fighting illness, affecting training, Gorie said. “I’m so proud of all our girls.”