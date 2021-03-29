With restrictions easing, a limited number of spectators can now watch Salida Spartan games in person.
The Salida Schools Activities Department is now using GoFan to manage events as a cashless platform.
All tickets will be sold online and then validated at the gate on the fans’ mobile devices.
A complete list of home games is available at https://gofan.co/app/school/CO11720.
Home fan tickets are limited to 250 and are available at https://www.gofan.co. Cost for Salida High tickets is $6, which includes a $1 service fee on each ticket.
No passes are being honored this season.
Fans are expected to follow current COVID-19 guidelines, according to a press release. Fans are also not allowed inside the building, but port-a-potties are available near the stadium.
Games will also continue to be available on-line.
The school, however, also issued a warning that a lot of fraud and spam have been showing up on the Salida Schools and Spartan Athletic Booster Club pages with fake links to event coverage.
The school is urging people to be wary of anything that doesn’t link directly to https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/, Youtube or Facebook and to never give out a credit card number on Facebook.