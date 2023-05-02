Lady Spartans tame Panthers

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team finessed a 2-0 win from the visiting Lady Panthers of Woodland Park 2-0 Thursday and lost 2-1 in double overtime to the hosting Summit Lady Tigers Saturday.
The Woodland Park game was a great league win, coach Heidi Slaymaker said. Both goals were made by junior Hayden Bevington on assists from junior Julz Anch, the first with nine minutes left in the first half, the second at 27 minutes in the second half.
For Anch and senior Alex Hebert, Slaymaker said this was their best game so far this year.
Slaymaker also noted the performance of junior goalkeeper Makiah Parris, who made a big penalty kick save in the second half. “It definitely upped the momentum and put the game back in our favor,” she said. “For me it felt like they (Woodland Park) had the upper hand. I was really proud of them for being able to bring the energy back.”
“I’m really excited how this game turned out,” Parris said. “I didn’t expect to take a penalty kick. I’m so glad it turned out the way it did.”
“It was an awesome game,” Hebert said. “I feel like we pushed really hard today.” Both of Bevington’s goals were really pretty, she said.
Senior Laurin Collins said this was a good last regular-season home game. Her favorite part, she said, was watching Parris’ penalty kick save.
In the match against Summit, both teams were scoreless at halftime, and Summit gained the lead 10 minutes into the second half. The Lady Spartans tied it with a heel flick from junior Grace McFarland that was put in by junior Eva Capozza.
Despite a couple of chances in the first 10 minutes of overtime, Salida did not score, and the Lady Tigers sneaked one in with five minutes left.
“They’re learning we need to make the most of our opportunities,” Slaymaker said. Capozza did great trying to control the midfield, and the team’s back line defended well, she said.
Salida, now 7-5, plays the 3-8 James Irwin Lady Jaguars at 6 p.m. today in Colorado Springs. The Jaguars are 0-3 in the Tri-Peaks League.