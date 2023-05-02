Lady Spartans tame Panthers

Salida High School junior Julz Anch controls the ball during the girls’ soccer team’s home match against Woodland Park Thursday, which Salida won 2-0. Anch assisted both goals.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School girls’ soccer team finessed a 2-0 win from the visiting Lady Panthers of Woodland Park 2-0 Thursday and lost 2-1 in double overtime to the hosting Summit Lady Tigers Saturday.

The Woodland Park game was a great league win, coach Heidi Slaymaker said. Both goals were made by junior Hayden Bevington on assists from junior Julz Anch, the first with nine minutes left in the first half, the second at 27 minutes in the second half. 