The Salida Middle School football team started out strong this year, beginning their season 3-0 before they “got bit by the injury bug,” coach Ken Skipper said.
Despite losing their last three games and ending the season 3-3, they qualified for the district championship, where they lost Wednesday night to Cañon City 30-0.
Skipper said they lost to Cañon City earlier in the year as well.
“Overall, we had a pretty good year. We didn’t have a ton of kids come out,” Skipper said. “Most schools had teams of mostly eighth-graders, but we had a mix of seventh- and eighth-graders. We lost some of our eighth-graders to injury partway through the season, so we had a lot less kids to play compared to other schools.”
Skipper said he and Matt Luttrell, the Salida High School head football coach, have been working on building the program up, getting kids started earlier.
Skipper said at the middle school level, they really focus on fundamentals and technique and run a stripped-down version of the high school’s offense and defense.
He said one of their biggest struggles is not having the practice time the high school does, since they start practicing a few days after school starts, and their season starts shortly after that.
“We have some really great kids at the middle school level,” Skipper said. “Our goal is to try and prepare them to get ready to go when they reach high school.”
Skipper said some of the outstanding players on the team this year were eighth-graders Casen Pridemore, quarterback and middle linebacker; Jack Baker, center and defensive line; John Bartha, fullback and linebacker; Ben Hatfield, offensive and defensive lineman; Lance Porter-Taylor, offensive and defensive lineman; and seventh-grader Steven Kliewer, safety and slot receiver.
Skipper said he was also thankful for the help from his assistant coaches, Ryan Kliewer and James White.
Skipper’s son, Dan Skipper, grew up playing under his dad, then went to Arkansas and has been with various teams in the NFL since 2017, having recently been called up to start for the Detroit Lions. He was on the practice squad until week 2 of the 2022 season, when the Lions played Washington and Skipper started at guard. He was signed to the active roster Oct. 1.