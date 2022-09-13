The Salida High School boys’ soccer players knew they were in for a fight when they faced The Vanguard Coursers Saturday on the road, losing 2-1.
The Spartans’ game plan was to use their pace and skill wide on the flanks, hopefully exposing weaknesses they had seen on Vanguard’s past filmed matches, Spartan coach Aaron Dobson said.
Dobson said he recalled the Coursers having a solid interior midfield that was good at sending balls to their striker Luciano Camerena – a serious threat for the Spartans.
Vanguard came into the match 4-1, having recently beaten Manitou Springs.
The Spartans played well in the first half of the game, creating some great scoring opportunities.
After a couple of changes, freshman Julian Daknis got a through ball to junior Abel Greger, who buried the ball, putting the score at 1-0. The Spartans kept their goal safe for the rest of the half.
In the second half, the Spartans again came out strong. Greger was taken down on a foul in the box, resulting in a penalty. Junior Connor McConathy took the kick but didn’t quite make it far enough in the corner.
Salida had a dip in intensity and gave up two more goals in the next 10 minutes.
“In soccer two mistakes can change a game,” Dobson said.
The Spartans were missing two key players in the match, junior Sean Tseng, their leading goal scorer, and freshman Sam Jones, who was out with a concussion.
The Coursers were not expecting this to be a tough match, Dobson said. “We still had a very, very good team on the ropes and almost won it. If we continue to play this style of ball going forward we are going to be a very difficult match-up for anyone else we play.”
Key players of the match include Greger and freshman Mateo Tressler, who owned the wings and did well sticking to the Spartan game plan.
The junior varsity did a good job in their match, spraying balls wide and winning 3-0, Dobson said. Freshman Sesto Lyle was the man of the match, finishing with three assists.
The Spartan varsity team will host the Lake County Panthers at 4 p.m. today in Ben Oswald Park.