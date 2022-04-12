The Salida High School baseball team is full of youth and high hopes. With more than 20 underclassmen, it is one of Salida’s largest and youngest teams ever.
“We have a lot of sophomores and freshmen,” said senior team captain Cayden Mazza. “I think we’re still capable of being a good team.”
After an early exit from the playoffs last year, the team wants to make it back again. Junior Nate Yeakley said, “Our main team goal is to make the state tournament.”
Senior team captain Braden Martellaro said his main goal this season is to make the tournament. “It’s definitely on our bucket list. I’d like to win it, and I’m trying to take it to the next level,” he said.
Martellaro’s biggest strength is his ability to field well. He said, “I’m pretty good at that.” He expects to spend most of his time playing on the left side of the infield this year.
Both Yeakley and Mazza will be making their fair share of starts on the mound this season. Mazza said his biggest strength as a pitcher is being able to stay calm on the mound and not get overwhelmed regardless of the situation.
Aside from pitching well, Yeakley said, “A personal goal is to have a batting average over .500 and improve my defense.” Last season Yeakley hit .529. “He was our leading hitter last year,” said coach Leroy Lewis. “He’s a hell of a hitter.”
When he’s not on the mound, Yeakley will play third base and bat cleanup for the Spartans. He said, “My biggest strength is being consistent.”
Yeakley is fairly new to Salida, but not to baseball. He moved from eastern Colorado approximately two years ago, but he has been playing baseball for more than a decade. “I’ve always liked it since I was young,” he said. “I’m pretty excited; I’ve already seen a lot of improvement.”
Martellaro and Mazza have also been playing baseball since a young age. “I love playing baseball,” said Mazza. “It’s just fun, relaxing and calming.”
Martellaro will graduate after this season. He said he wants to go to college “somewhere close to home, but I’ll take what I can get.” He plans to study criminal justice in college, saying, “My whole family’s done it.” He is interested in specifically studying crime scene investigation and said, “I find it kind of cool work.”
“I was planning on taking a year off of school,” said Mazza. “And then going to a trade school for welding; I find it really interesting.”
“I’m not sure of my plans yet,” said Yeakley. He said he is thinking about going to Colorado State University and studying wildlife biology because he’s always liked the outdoors. He said, “It’d be fun to play college baseball” but is unsure if he will.