The inaugural Pi Day 5K Run and Relay, hosted by One Love Endurance Events, will take place from 10-11 a.m. March 13 in Buena Vista.
All ages are welcome in the family- and stroller-friendly event, which consists of three laps around the 1.04-mile Buena Vista Golf Course.
Jill and Jason Maher of Buena Vista created One Love Endurance Events in December, and the Pi Day 5K will be the company’s first event.
“Our love for the great outdoors is what brings us together. We want to share our passion for getting outside on our local trails with others,” Jill Maher said. “Whether someone is a first-time 5Ker or an experienced ultra-runner, we want to help support their goals by providing fun and accessible events for everyone.”
All participants will receive a fruit handpie by Sorelle Delicatessen to enjoy after the race. Participants ages 8 and older also will receive a pair of Endur pie slice athletic socks, and younger participants will receive a Crave BV gift certificate and a Pop It.
The course begins and ends at the River Park Pavilion in Buena Vista. Packet pickup is available from 4 to 7 p.m. March 12 at the Slammer Saloon in Buena Vista or from 9 to 9:45 a.m. the morning of the race at the River Park Pavilion.
Runners can participate solo, in a team of two or team of three.
Race goals are to encourage health, fitness, fun and community connection during the shoulder season and to raise money for the Chaffee County Community Foundation.
Donations received through the race registration process will support the foundation’s operating fund, which helps ensure the county has a robust and responsive community foundation that can respond to needs quickly and effectively.
Race registration is now open, and runners of all ages and abilities are encouraged to enter. For more information or to register, visit https://www.oneloveendurance.com/pi-day-5k.html
For more information on Chaffee County Community Foundation’s mission, impact and programs, visit chaffeecommunity.org.