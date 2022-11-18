The Salida High School cross-country team celebrated their season Monday with a potluck banquet at A Church.
“The most amazing potluck I’ve ever been a part of,” coach Kenny Wilcox said. The banquet is a way of celebrating what has just been and what will be, he said.
Runners who earned Academic All-State first team honors, for those with a grade point average of 3.6 or higher, were junior Cooper Hodge, senior Izayah Baxter, senior Logan Merriam, junior Riley Tomkiewicz and seniors Lane Baker, Alex Hebert and Quinn Smith. Academic honorable mention (GPA of 3.3-3.59) was given to junior Jack Landry.
Recipients of All-League awards, for finishing in the top 15 at the Tri-Peaks League race, were girls’ team members Smith, Hebert, freshman Nora Paschall and Baker; honorable mention went to freshman Jayden Hillis.
On the boys’ team, Baxter, sophomore Zeke Wilcox, Landry and sophomore Ryan Osness earned All-League; honorable mention went to sophomore Brennan King.
Of the girls, Tomkiewicz was awarded Most Improved for having cut 7 minutes, 25 seconds off her best time last season. Merriam received Most Improved of the boys, scraping off 4:04.
The coaches award, given to the athlete who exemplified traits of initiative, (non-captain) leadership and coachability, was given to sophomores River Thompson and King.
Coach Wilcox said the season by and large exceeded his expectations. He said he thinks a lot of people didn’t expect much from them – especially the guys – but were proven wrong.
As for the girls, they had their best finish at state since 2016, and he said all of the athletes on the team should feel proud. “It’s gratifying to see so many people who followed the example of peers before them,” he said.
Wilcox said he is appreciative of the parents, community and his family for their support, and additionally Chris Thompson, who prepared many trails, and Andrew Walker of 7000 Feet Running Company, who helped support the team.
The team will compete in their last meet Saturday in Mesa, Arizona – a race in which Wilcox said the team has consistently performed well. Additionally, the lower altitude there will have richer oxygen. The group is ready to go, he said, and he believes they will finish strong.