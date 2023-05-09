“I was taking soles!” Salida High School senior Quinn Smith exclaimed after breaking the 1,600-meter school record in 5 minutes, 7 seconds Friday at the Pueblo Twilight Invite – referring to the soles of her opponents’ shoes as she passed them.
Smith had previously set the school records for the 5K and 1,800 meter.
Smith started conservatively and picked people off as she went, coming in strong on the final lap, coach Randy Kapushion said.
“I thought I might be breaking a record,” she said. “Then at the last 200 I heard coach (Kieran McCarthy) shout ‘you’re so close, all you need is a 38 now!’ That was when I knew I was close. When I crossed the line I saw the time and I knew.”
Smith said she has been working on besting the mile school record for a while and is really excited about this result. Her next goal, she said, is to make the mile in less than 5 minutes.
Freshman Norah Kliewer also improved the school record in pole vaulting, which she tied last week, by 5 inches. The pole vaulters are always the last to leave practice, Kapushion said, and their time and effort is paying off.
Going into this meet, which drew more than 35 teams, the Spartans and Lady Spartans had the goal of setting state qualifying times for the 4x400 relay boys’ and girls’ teams, Kapushion said, and both came away with times that put them in the thick of it.
As of Saturday morning they are seeded 11th and 14th respectively, with 4x400 and 4x800 boys and girls both qualifying in the top 18. Both 4x400 teams made season-best times at the Pueblo meet.
Smith qualified for the 800, 1,600 and 3,200, sophomore Zeke Wilcox qualified for the 1,600 and 3,200 and senior Izayah Baxter qualified for the 3,200.
Salida will host a pole-vaulting tournament Thursday because the hosting school, St. Mary’s, does not have a pole vault pit.
The track and field team will compete in the Tri-Peaks League meet Friday at the Grace Center Sports Complex in Colorado Springs.