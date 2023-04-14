The Salida High School girls’ tennis team tamed the Colorado Springs Christian School Lady Lions in a 6-1 win Thursday on the road.
“All the fundamentals that we’ve been working on in practice we actually executed in matches and had the least amount of errors,” coach Josh Bechtel said. “I knew it would be a good test, but we for the most part played up to our potential.”
In the No. 1 singles match, senior Daisha Thompson won her first set 6-3 and her second set 2-1 when her opponent retired.
At No. 2 singles, senior Megan Rhude’s opponent withdrew from the match.
The No. 3 singles player, sophomore Caroline Wooddell, lost her match in a tiebreaker, 2-6, 6-7, 4-7. Bechtel noted her heart in battling back after the first loss.
“All four of our doubles teams swept in a dominating fashion,” Bechtel said.
At No. 1 doubles, seniors Skyler Margos and Lane Baker won 6-3, 6-4.
The No. 2 doubles team, junior Kate Young and senior Krystina Delao, won their match 6-1, 7-5.
In the No. 3 doubles match, freshmen Madelyn Johnson and Kaija Saari won 6-2, 6-3, which Bechtel described as by far their best match of the year, with a solid volley game at the net and confidence in their ground strokes.
At No. 4 doubles, senior Sarah Chick and junior Rachel Anderson, who had never played together on varsity before, won 6-2, 6-2.
The Lady Spartans will next play at 3 p.m. Monday at home against 4A school Pueblo West. Bechtel said the 3-1 Lady Cyclones team looks good on paper and he expects a close match.
A tournament in Douglas County previously scheduled for today was canceled due to weather.