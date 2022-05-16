The Salida High School baseball team finished sixth in the Tri-Peaks League after a tournament in La Junta, winning their first game of the day against Ellicott 19-4 in five innings before falling to La Junta 11-0 in five innings.
Salida’s record is 11-11 overall and 5-5 in league play.
The Spartans started out strong against the Thunderhawks. Coach Babes Marchase said, “We really came out against Ellicott and played some baseball.”
Senior Braden Martellaro pitched a complete game for the Spartans, limiting Ellicott to four runs. Marchase said he attacked hitters with a good fastball and threw a lot of strikes in the victory.
In the game against La Junta, Salida struggled to score due to multiple mistakes on the base paths.
Meanwhile, the Tigers steadily built up a lead against the Spartans starting pitcher freshman Brody Hudson. They scored one in the first, two in the second and two in the third to take an early 5-0 lead before Hudson was replaced with freshman Anthony Taverna.
The big inning for the Tigers came in the fourth inning when they scored four to make it 9-0. Fielding miscues were a problem for the Spartans throughout the game, especially on fly balls. Marchase said the team needs to work on communicating in the field.
La Junta finished the game by scoring two in the fifth to make it 11-0, which resulted in the game being called due to the mercy rule.
Salida will try to correct their fielding miscues ahead of the playoffs. The Spartans are currently ranked 27th in the state and will likely face a tough first round opponent.