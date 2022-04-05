The Salida High School girls’ soccer team lost to Summit High School 2-0 Friday in Frisco.
The game started out close and was tied heading into halftime before the Lady Tigers were able to score first and take a 1-0 lead.
Salida coach Todd Bright said the team took a more aggressive approach after Summit scored the first goal. The Lady Spartans made a valiant effort to come back, but the Lady Tigers scored a second goal after taking out Makiah Parris, which put the game out of reach.
“We’ve kind of struggled playing together,” said Bright. “We didn’t ever seem to be on the same page.” It was the team’s first game in three weeks, and several players were in a different position, he said; those two factors played a role in the team’s lack of chemistry Friday.
“It’s just early in the season,” he said. “We’ll just keep moving forward; I think this team will respond well.”
With the loss, Salida is now 1-1 this season.
Junior Alex Hebert was player of the game for the Lady Spartans. “She played the whole game,” Bright said. “She was learning.” Last season Hebert played limited minutes and a different position. Bright said, “I thought she did a really good job, especially in the first half.”
The Salida junior varsity team lost 8-0. “I thought they did a lot of good things,” said Bright, noting that it was their first real game this season.
The Lady Spartans will play Alamosa at home at 4:30 p.m. today. The Lady Mean Moose are 3-2 this season.