Casen Pridemore, 14, of Salida is competing in the National Junior High School Rodeo Association’s National Championships in Perry, Georgia, this week.
The National Championships run from June 18 through June 24 and can be watched on the Cowboy Channel Plus, an online streaming service.
The Colorado State High School Rodeo Association holds rodeos in both fall and spring, with fall rodeos ending in October and spring rodeos starting again in April.
For Pridemore, however, the off-season between fall and spring was not restful and did not provide much time for training. He sustained an injury while playing football for Salida Middle School that required two surgeries on his shoulder in between the two seasons.
After healing from his second surgery, Pridemore had less than a month to prepare for the spring rodeo season, his grandmother Teresa Klossner said. Despite the short time to prepare, Pridemore still was able to finish in the top 15 in Colorado and qualified for the State Championships.
For each event, the top four finishers at the state competition continue to compete in the national event. Pridemore earned his spot in three events at the National Championship after finishing first in chute dogging, second in tie-down roping and fourth in ribbon roping with his partner Raelynn Bouet, who is from Saguache.