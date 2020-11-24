Cotopaxi High School’s Koylynn Gulliford signed her letter of intent to play two sports for Dakota College at Bottineau recently.
Gulliford will play volleyball and basketball for the Ladyjacks in the National Junior College Athletic Association.
“The entire Cotopaxi community is proud of Koy and glad she has the rare opportunity to continue both sports,” athletic director and girls’ basketball coach Troy Thornton said. “Her hard work, and drive are why she is getting this chance. If anyone can play two sports in college, and be successful, it’s Koy.”
Gulliford has made an impact on both teams since her freshman year. As a sophomore, Gulliford earned all-state honorable mentions in both sports. Last year as a junior, she earned all-state second team in both sports.
“Koy has made an impact since her first game her freshman year,” Thornton said. “With her height and skills, teams have to account for her at all times. She impacts a game at both ends of the floor. Her defensive presence forces teams to think twice before going inside, and she can shoot from anywhere on the floor so they have to come out on her. Koy’s 20 rebounds in our state game against Briggsdale were huge and prove the impact she can have.”
To do that, however, she also put in a lot of time that most people didn’t see.
“Koy’s work ethic and team first attitude is what makes her such a special athlete,” Thornton said. “She is also a natural leader. She’s at every open gym in the off season, and every practice during the season. She stays late to work on her skills. Koy doesn’t care about personal stats. She wants to win above all else and is willing to sacrifice to reach that goal. Koy just loves to play and compete.”
And now she’ll get to continue playing and competing.
Gulliford received a scholarship that is pretty much a full ride, covering her tuition, fees and books. She also earned an academic scholarship.