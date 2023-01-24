The Salida High School girls’ swim team finished fifth at the Trojan Invite this past weekend at Fountain-Fort Carson High School.
Coach Wendy Gorie said 19 teams, mostly larger 4A and 5A Front Range schools, competed in the meet, which was divided into junior varsity and varsity.
Senior Charlie Messa, sophomore Karli Bainbridge and freshmen Olivia Guymon and MJ Konenen competed in the junior varsity division, where they took fourth place.
Gorie said some of the highlights of the meet included senior Ember Hill, who won the 100-yard breaststroke with a lifetime best time of 1 minute, 9.77 seconds. Hill is now ranked sixth in 3A state in the event. She also took fourth in the 200-yard individual medley.
Junior Tayla Young, who has been suffering from a double ear infection, finished sixth in the 100-yard breaststroke, and swam a lifetime best relay split in the girls’ varsity 400-yard freestyle relay, Gorie said.
That freestyle relay team took sixth overall and is ranked eighth in the state.
Both the varsity and junior varsity 200-yard freestyle relay teams took second place with some members recording lifetime best times. The varsity team is now ranked ninth in state in this event.
Sophomore Cece Lengerich took seventh in the varsity 200-yard freestyle and ninth in varsity 500-yard freestyle. Her time in both of these races qualified her for state.
In the junior varsity 200-yard freestyle, Messa took second, Bainbridge took third, and Guymon took fourth.
Senior Ellie King had four lifetime best times in her individual and relay splits: 100-yard back, 400-yard freestyle relay split, 500-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relay split.
Other swimmers who marked lifetime best times during the weekend include:
• Sophomore Shae Merchant: 100-yard backstroke, 200-yard medley relay split and 200-yard freestyle relay split.
• Freshman Brenna Chariton: 100-yard fly, 200-yard medley relay split and 200-yard individual medley.
• Bainbridge: 200-yard freestyle, 200-yard freestyle relay split and 50-yard breastroke.
• Senior Megan Rhude: 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard freestyle relay split.
• Melissa Lang: 100-yard breaststroke and 200-yard medley relay split.
• Kononen: 50-yard breaststroke and 200-yard freestyle relay split.
• Guymon: 200-yard freestyle relay split and 100-yard freestyle.
• Senior Paige Mishmash: 400-yard freestyle relay split.
• Lengerich: 400-yard freestyle relay split.
• Young: 400-yard freestyle relay split.
• Sophomore Kasey Glaser: 400- yard freestyle relay split.