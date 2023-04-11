Spartan sluggers lose two games of doubleheader

Salida High School sophomore Anthony Taverna swings Saturday in Marvin Park. The Spartans lost both games of a doubleheader against the Manitou Springs Mustangs, 10-6 and 7-3.

 

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School baseball team put up a fight at their home doubleheader Saturday but lost both games to the Manitou Springs Mustangs, 10-6 and 7-3. 

“We battled super hard,” sophomore Anthony Taverna said.