Spartan sluggers lose two games of doubleheader

The Salida High School baseball team put up a fight at their home doubleheader Saturday but lost both games to the Manitou Springs Mustangs, 10-6 and 7-3.
“We battled super hard,” sophomore Anthony Taverna said.
In the first game Salida was leading 5-2 in the top of the fifth inning, with runs by Taverna, junior Ashton Walker, junior Brady Houghton and two by senior Nate Yeakley. Taverna, Yeakley and Walker all hit triples in the fourth inning.
The Mustangs caught and surpassed the Spartans with four runs in the fifth inning, another in the sixth and three more in the seventh.
Senior Brandon Pursell scored one last run for Salida in the final inning.
“We shot ourselves in the foot when we gave up three runs,” junior Ben Clayton said.
Coach Ken Skipper said overall the pitching Saturday was very good, especially in the first game. Salida’s pitchers in the first game, Walker, Taverna, Houghton and junior Chris Graf, threw nine strikeouts.
“In the first game there were some plays that we left on the field,” Skipper said. “We’ve got to keep working to play hard every pitch.” There was a lack of hustle on ball pickup at times as well, he said. “It’s a lot of little things that add up.”
Salida led at the start of the second game with a run by Yeakley. The Mustangs caught up in the next inning, after which neither team scored until the fifth, when Manitou pulled ahead with three runs to make the score 4-1.
Salida pulled closer when Taverna and Clayton both scored in the fifth, but Manitou scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh.
In the second game sophomore Brody Hudson and junior Caiven Lake pitched well, Skipper said. Overall, Taverna had a couple of nice hits, he said, and he and Pursell made shots to the fence.
The games were played similarly, Taverna said, and the Spartans matched the Mustangs’ energy. “Our sticks were more fired up in the first game and our defense locked down more in the second,” he said.
Clayton said he thought the team came out better energywise, though they could have backed up plays when they needed to be backed up better, and he thought he’d had better catching days.
“We knew they were going to run a lot,” Skipper said of the Mustangs. “Manitou is super aggressive on the bases.” However, if the team had tied some hits together and done better defensively, Skipper thinks both matches could’ve been theirs.
Now 3-6, the Spartans play the 5-2 Rye Thunderbolts at 3 p.m. Tuesday at home.
Saturday’s game saw some new additions to the field. Compactible clay has been installed around the home plate area and the pitcher’s mound, Skipper said, thanks to sponsors of the team.
Until May 15, High Country Bank is matching all donations for the Salida High School baseball team, and Skipper said the team plans to purchase and install an indoor batting cage at the school with the funds. To donate, contact Cassie Luttrell at cluttrell@salidaschools.org.