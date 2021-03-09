The Lake County High School alpine team traveled to Loveland March 2 for a final slalom scrimmage before state championships on the same hill March 11-12.
A small group represented the Panthers, but those who showed skied well.
Senior and state qualifier Cassidy Gillis led the group in fourth overall. Earning spots in the state championships, Kiera King and Maya Nagel finished 10th and 13th, respectively.
Lily Leddington will serve as an alternate for state and finished 16th. Clara Kirr finished 21st in the first run but skied out in the second. Avery Milne finished out the pack in 24th.
On the boys’ side, Jace Peters, a state qualifier, led the team in seventh and Josiah Horning, a state alternate, finished 12th.
Matt Cairns, who already qualified for state, went for the win and had two very fast half runs before crashing in both runs.
Troy Baker, the team’s newest racer, missed some gates in the first run but finished the second run in 17th.
“Overall it was a great day for those who came,” said coach Ben Cairns. “The course set was very tough. It was an advanced set by the Loveland U19 FIS coach and the athletes had to work hard to ski fast and finish. It was also a great day to get a preview of the hill for state championships next week.”
The Nordic state championships were held Saturday at Gold Run in Breckenridge.
Skimeister championships, for racers competing in both alpine and Nordic disciplines, are at Howelson Hill in Steamboat Springs Tuesday.
The alpine state championships will then conclude the Colorado High School Activities Association season at Loveland Ski Area with the boys racing Thursday and the girls racing Friday.