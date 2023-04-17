The Salida High School track and field girls’ team finished second, and the boys finished fifth, at the Classical Academy Invite in Colorado Springs, and they carried a lot of energy through the night, coach Randy Kapushion said.
As a smaller meet, with 21 schools, it allowed for more entries per team.
Senior Quinn Smith took second in the 1600 meter, with a personal best time of 5 minutes, 23.59 seconds.
Sophomore Wyatt Farney placed 4th in the 400 meter dash, with 52.69, while junior Daniel Edgington finished seventh with 53.97. Both were personal records.
In the pole vaulting group, five athletes came away with personal records, three of which, sophomore Liam Cleckner, junior Connor McConathy and sophomore Brennan King, broke nine feet, one inch.
The 400 meter runners all did really well, Kapushion said. Sophomores Shae Merchant and Emerson Reed continued to best their own records, 1:04.78, finishing 10th with 1:04.78, and 12th with a 1:05.64, respectively.
Kapushion said he was particularly impressed by sophomore Cece Lengerich’s performance in the 100 meter, which he thought was her best race ever, finishing 43rd with a time of 14.44, a personal best.
Freshman Carson McConathy also surprised everyone speedwise, he said, completing the 100 meter in 12.41 seconds, a personal record, finishing 46th.