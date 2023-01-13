Chick attempts a layup

Salida High School senior Sarah Chick goes for a layup Thursday at the Lady Spartans’ home basketball game against the Peyton Lady Panthers. Freshman Braeden Johnson is at left. The Lady Panthers won 66-24.

 Photo by Lijah Sampson

The Salida High School girls’ basketball team battled the undefeated Peyton Lady Panthers but lost 66-24 Thursday in a non-league home game.

The Lady Panthers scored first on a foul in the first minute. Senior Sarah Chick put one in for the Lady Spartans 40 seconds in, and they kept their defense strong for the next minute before Peyton scored again.