The Salida High School girls’ basketball team battled the undefeated Peyton Lady Panthers but lost 66-24 Thursday in a non-league home game.
The Lady Panthers scored first on a foul in the first minute. Senior Sarah Chick put one in for the Lady Spartans 40 seconds in, and they kept their defense strong for the next minute before Peyton scored again.
The teams went back and forth for the next few minutes, after which the Panthers went on a scoring streak. In the last second of the first quarter, freshman Braeden Johnson made a basket, and the teams went into the second with the Panthers up 19-4.
In the second quarter, Peyton scored early. Chick followed at 7:08 with a 2-pointer. During the middle of the quarter, Salida scored a few baskets by sophomore Megan Devenport, junior Makiah Parris and junior Adyson Hadley, but the Panthers kept advancing their lead.
Peyton scored a 2-pointer in the last 11 seconds, and the half finished at 38-16.
The first half of the third quarter saw only Panther action, until Johnson scored 2 points at 4:45, putting Peyton ahead at 44-18. The Spartans could not chip the Panthers defense for the rest of the quarter, although Chick made two free throws on a foul. The teams were at 54-20 going into the final quarter.
In the fourth, Peyton scored a series of 2-pointers. At 5:25 Hadley scored a 2-pointer. The Lady Panthers made a few more points, including a couple of free throws.
In the last minute Peyton made one more layup, which Salida freshman Graysa Kindle countered in the last 11 seconds to end the game at 66-24.
“It wasn’t our best,” head coach Keith Wyatt said. “Peyton’s really good.” The Lady Panthers, with a 9-0 record, are ranked second in Colorado 3A. Salida is now 4-3.
He added that he saw some good things in the beginning. “The first quarter was the strongest.” The bench spirit was also good, he said, and kept the team energized. Chick had a good game, and freshman Kaija Saari did well on defense, Wyatt said. Chick made three baskets for the team.
The takeaway, Wyatt said, is that the team isn’t at the championship level they need to be at. The team needs to work on pressure and slow down a bit, he said, to be smart with the ball.
Chick said one thing she thought the team did well was shutting down Panther AJ Mannering, one of Peyton’s leading scorers, at least as much as they could.
The Lady Spartans go up against Manitou Springs at 5:30 p.m. today on Mustang turf. The team has been preparing for this upcoming game since before winter break, Chick said, since it is a league game they have to win. “We just have to work on everything,” she said, specifically better defense covering and confidence on scoring.