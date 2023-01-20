The Lake County Panthers boys’ and girls’ ski teams took fifth and sixth respectively in the Colorado High School Alpine Skiing League’s first slalom race Jan. 12 at Beaver Creek.
The course was long and challenging, coach Danielle Ryan said, with nice weather.
Three Panther athletes, Salida senior Rowynn Slivka, freshman Jake Cairns and junior Keira King, qualified for slalom state championships by finishing in the top 25 percent.
Slivka headed the girls’ team, finishing fifth overall with a combined run time of 1 minute, 42.99 seconds. First place went to Olivia Niedzwiecki of Middle Park High School, with a total run time of 1:31.40.
Behind Slivka on the Panthers’ team were junior Keira King in 20th place; Salida senior Lily Leddington, 31st; freshman Annie McFee, 35th; sophomore Susie Bullock, 36th; sophomore Laya Foley, 37th; sophomore Gemma Nagel, 38th; senior Maya Nagel, 40th; freshman Rinnen Borton, 52nd; senior Gabbie Tait, 54th; and Salida freshman Stella Zettler, 59th. Clara Kirr had a disqualification for incorrectly hiking after skiing out of a technical section.
Freshman Jake Cairns finished 19th with a time of 1:50.02, followed by teammates sophomore Raymond Harvey, 33rd, and junior Troy Baker, 39th. Salida freshman Luke Regan skied out of both runs. In first place for the boys’ race was Garrett Gillest of Middle Park High School, with a total run time of 1:27.36.
The four sets all provided a challenge for the team, coach Danielle Ryan said. “We aren’t used to skiing courses this long yet in the season.”
So far this season the team has only trained slalom at Dutch Henri Hill in Leadville, which is less than one-fourth the length of the courses they ran at Beaver Creek, Ryan said. While some kids hooked tips and hiked, across the board she said they worked hard and kept pushing.
The team needs to work on improving techniques and tactics, such as pressuring skis early in the term, getting skis in the fall lines and edging skis effectively, she said. “We just keep trying our hardest and see what course conditions will allow.”
The Panthers’ next race is in slalom today in Eldora.